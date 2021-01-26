Levi’s First Home Collection Deepens Target Relationship

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co. is deepening its partnership with Target Corp. by launching its first-ever home collection at the discount chain.

Levi's limited time only 100-item collection of denim-inspired tableware, quilts, pillows and other items will launch on Target's website and most Target stores on Feb. 28.

Target started selling Levi's Denizen low-price brand in 2011 and then began carrying its premium Red Tab brand in 2019.

It will be expanding that brand to 500 stores by fall of this year.

The move is yet another blow to department stores, which have been struggling even more during the pandemic. Still, Levi's CEO says the company has no plans to permanently expand into home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app