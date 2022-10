MOTLEY -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community about a level three sex offender that has moved into town.

Authorities say 35-year-old Joshua McMillen has moved into the vicinity of Dogwood Lane in rural Motley.

McMillen was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a teenager.

The sheriff's office says McMillen has served his sentence and is transitioning back into the community.