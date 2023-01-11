Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police says 44-year-old Terry Price is moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North at the end of the month. He is not new to St. Cloud and has lived here previously.

Authorities say Price engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager. Price has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

A public notification meeting will be held on January 19th at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Police Department.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4148 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444.