Lets go! Here’s THE WEEKENDER!
There’s a major festival in St. Cloud this weekend so, of course, THE WEEKENDER has all your details! The Celebrate MN festival is in St. Cloud, Grand Funk Railroad is at the Ledge, and vintage shopping awaits you in Anoka.
Yup – vintage shopping.
Here’s your guide to the weekend – welcome to THE WEEKENDER!
Celebrate MNWhitney Park - St. Cloud
Celebrate Minnesota is led by a group of local business, civic and church leaders who are passionate about the vitality of Central Minnesota and serving in a way that brings hope, fosters community and changes lives.
The steering committee works alongside the Mike Silva International team to bring this incredible event to life.
For the complete schedule, click here.
Moonshine Mod TourGranite City Motor ParkThis Sunday, the fastest modifieds in the Midwest invade GCMP for the CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT of the MOONSHINE MOD TOUR!Follow them at Moonshine MOD Tour for the latest updates leading up to Sunday night!Supporting classes of Hornets, Mod Fours, and Midwest Mods!$5 General Admission for ALL
(2 and under free)General Admission Gates open @ 4:30 pmPits Admission
Adults $30
Kids $10Pit Gates open @ 3 pmGreen Flag @ 6pmWe will see YOU...at the track!
Anoka Vintage FestDowntown AnokaIn the heart of Anoka's Entertainment District, you'll find a little something for everyone Saturday, August 12th as Anoka Vintage Fest takes over 1st Ave. and the Plaza.You'll find a variety of vintage treasures from every decade and genre. It's going to be an exciting day for everyone to enjoy in Downtown Anoka!Admission is FREE!You'll hear our vinyl DJ spinning the classics, and you won't go hungry with Jellybean & Julia's BBQ and Amish Annie's Donuts on site. Not to mention all the other options Downtown Anoka has to offer.Come enjoy the day in DTA and find that vintage treasure you never knew you wanted.Anoka Vintage Fest August 12 from 10-5.
Mille Lacs County FairCounty Fairgrounds - Princeton
Celebrating Our 132nd Fair!
Showcasing local talents and the heritage of Mille Lacs County in an educational, fun, and entertaining atmosphere.
Join us for the 2023 Mille Lacs County Fair, August 9th - 13th
Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson StarshipThe Ledge Amphitheater
Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top-selling American rock group of the ’70s is “COMIN’ TO YOUR TOWN TO HELP YOU PARTY IT DOWN.”
Grand Funk Railroad is extremely excited to make a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN on Saturday, August 12th.
Special guests Jefferson Starship.
For more information, click here.