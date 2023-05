August 31, 1953 - May 4, 2023

Leslie "Les" Voigt, 69 year old resident of Brainerd, MN, died Thursday, May 4 at The Villas of Osseo.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.