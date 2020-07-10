LeRoy N. Pauley, 78, St. Cloud

December 20, 1941 - July 8, 2020

LeRoy Nicholas Pauley, age 78, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 peacefully with his wife, Linda, by his side at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN. LeRoy endured a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A private service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed on http://bethlehemlutheran.org/stream. A public celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at a later date. The date and time of this memorial, along with this obituary will be reposted at that time. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements are being made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

LeRoy was born December 20, 1941 in Shelby County, IA to Albert and Cyrilla (Bissen) Pauley. He attended his K-12 education at St. Joseph’s in Earling, IA. He received his B.A. degree from the University of St. Thomas, St Paul, MN and his M.S. degree from St. Cloud State University. He married Linda L. Kormann on April 24, 1965. They made their home in St. Cloud raising their three sons while he taught German, US History, Social Studies, and yearbook journalism at St. Cloud Technical High School for 35 years. In the summer months of 1975 LeRoy and Linda proudly built the family home in which they lived for 41 years.

In his spare time LeRoy could usually be found outside keeping himself busy with various activities and hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman with his passions including hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was able to pass these interests along to his children and grandchildren creating countless stories, memories, and traditions. His laughter and storytelling will be missed by all.

Other interests included his participation on the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and the Haven Township Board, where he served as its chairman for 35 years. LeRoy was also a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Pauley, St Cloud, MN; sons, Brian (Denise) Pauley of Eau Claire, WI; Bradley (Nancy) Pauley of St. Cloud, MN; and Brett (Jennifer) Pauley of Rochester, MN; and six grandchildren, Wyatt, Brin, Nicholas, Jordan, Benjamin and Nora. Also, sisters Gloria Royal, Winter Springs, FL, and Donna Fullerton, Palatine, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Cyrilla Pauley and brother Jerome Pauley.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Parkinson’s Association.