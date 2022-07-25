Legion Baseball Summaries – July 25th, 2022

2022 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Division 1 Playoff Sub-State #12

FRIDAY JULY 22ND

CHAMPIONSHIP (more information on the state tournament hopefully will be made available and will be posted.)

SARTELL POST #277 11 COLD SPRING POST #455 2

The Sartell Legion defeated their Sub-State 12 rivals Cold Spring, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. This win earned the Sub-State 12 championship for the Sartell Legion and a trip to the state tournament. They played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher lefty Jalen Vorpahl, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Steven Brinkerhoff threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Sartell offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. He capped it off with two sensational head first slides, they could potentially make the ESPN highlights. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tory Lund went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Vos went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dylan Simones went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Cold Spring starting pitcher was Blake Tyluki, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits and two walks. Chandler Dumonceaux threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Lardy threw two innings, he gave up two runs and he issued three walks. Brady Weber threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Cold Spring offense was led by their catcher Brady Schaefer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run off the score board. Cole Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Spanier went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Logan Bauer went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Evan Atcheson went 1-for-4, Beck Loesch and Blake Tyluki both went 1-for-3 and Thad Lieser earned a walk.

COLD SPRING POST #455 3 FOLEY POST #298 1

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Foley Legion, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and very good defense. The Cold Spring starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Weber threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Evan Atcheson, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Cole Fuchs wen 1-for-3 for a RBI. Blake Tyluki went 1-for-3 with a double and Logan Bauer went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs. Brady Schaefer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Luke Van Erp earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Foley Legion was Gavin Owen, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Charles Hackett threw two innings, he gave up four hits and one run and Trey Emmerich threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Foley offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-4, Aiden Micholski and Brett Leabch both went 1-for-2. Jace Molitor earned a walk and he scored a run, Charles Hackett and Trey Emmerich both earned a walk.