Legion Baseball Roundup

Photo: Dave Overlund

Roger Mischke recaps this week's St. Cloud area American Legion baseball games.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 8 BENSON 2 (@ Benson 6/13)

The Eden Valley-Watkins legion defeated their foe the Benson Legion, backed by nine hits and a very good pitching performance. Luke Jansen started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jared Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored one run. Alex Foehenbacher went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored one run. Damian Lincoln went 3-for-4 with a triple, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Michael Bautch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. Luke Jansen was credited with a RBI, Carson Geislinger earned two walks and he scored a run and AJ Rasmussen earned a walk and he scored one run.

PIERZ 13 ROYALTON 4 (@ PIERZ 6/13)

The Pierz legion defeated the Royalton legion, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Isaac Otte threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jared Prokott threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Stuckmayer had a big game, he went

4-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Mike Leidenfrost went 3-for-5 with a triple for five RBI’s and he scored one run. Peter Schommer went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs and Cody Kimman went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch went 3-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Blake Kowalczek went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jared Prokett went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Isaac Otte went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Royalton legion’s starting pitcher Zac Leibold threw a complete game, he gave up sixteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered 13 runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ethan Walcheski, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jacob Leibold went 1-for-1 with a double and Zach Cekalla went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Adam Beam was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Nathan Kolbo was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Leibold and Grayson Susie both went 1-for-3, Carter Petron earned a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Suska scored a run.

COLD SPRING 11 ST. COULD 76er’s 0 (@ St. Cloud Putz 6/13)

The Cold Spring Legion defeated the St. Cloud 76er’s, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles to give their pitcher good support. Noah Notch started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, issued four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led by Brock Humbert on offense, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Andrew Luethmer went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colon Eskew went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Noah Notch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Brady Klehr went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Sam Distel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored two run. Max Hansen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Brett Sawada went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Bartel went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run.

The St. Cloud 76er’s Peyton Bigaouette started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued four walks, surrendered eight runs and he recored three strikeouts. Hunter Stulz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Brady Kenning went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt. Peyton Bigaouette, Nate Trewick and Hunter Stulz all earned one walk.

BRAINERD 6 SARTELL 2 (Brainerd 6/13)

The Brainerd legion defeated the Sartell legion backed by nine hits, including three doubles. They were up 2-1 entering the fifth inning, they put up four runs. Their starting pitcher was Marcus Lennartson; he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Their offense was led by Colin Kleffman, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Colby Walland went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Michael Later went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Max Kappes scored a run.

The Sartell legion starting pitcher was Dylan Notch, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrender six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Wes Nesland threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits.

They were led on offense by Carter Hemmesch, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Dylan Notch went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nick Greer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-3 and Tanner Ertl earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3 TRI-CITY 2 (@ Atwater 6/17)

The Eden Valley-Watkins legion defeated the Tri-City legion, backed by some very timely hitting, including one double and a triple. Their starting pitcher, Luke Jansen threw a very good game, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Luke Jansen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Michael Bautch was credited with two RBI’s. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Jared Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Conner Lincoln earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Tri-City pitcher Zach Barley threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Kingery went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Connor Barker went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Shelby Shoen went 1-for-3 and Jared Kuddatz went 1-for-3.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 6 COLD SPRING 1 (COLD SPRING 6/17)

The St. Cloud Chutes defeated the Cold Spring Legion back by ten hits, including a triple and a double, to give their pitchers good support. Sam Schneider started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Brown threw two innings in relief, he issued a walk and he recored one strikeout.

They were led by Jackson Jangula, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Andrew Weisser, went 3-for-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Eric Faust went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Sam Schneider went 1-for-2 for a RBI. TJ Neu and Sam Larson both went 1-for-3 and both scored one run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Ryan Jansen earned a walk and he scored a run, Alex Lenzmlier and Josh Reiner both earned a walk.

The Cold Spring Legion starting pitcher was Brady Klehr, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dawson Hemesch threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, have up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led by Rudy Notch, he went 1-for-1 with a triple and Collin Eskew and Brock Humbert both went 1-for-2. Nolan Notch earned a pair of walks and a stolen base and Reed Bartel earned a walk.

UPSALA 4 ROYALTON 3 (@ Upsala 6/17)

The Upsala legion defeated the Royalton legion, backed by nine hits, including three doubles to give their pitchers good support. Levi Lampert started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cooper Thieschafer threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They did win on walk off fashion with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Levi Lampert led their offense, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three big RBI’s and he scored one run. Hayden Chuba went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Dylan Depa went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ryan Kohett went 1-for-3 with a double and Tony Boeckermann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jackson Thieschafer scored a run and Gavin Koetter had a stolen base.

The Royalton starting pitcher was Carter Petron, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Petron retired one batter, he gave up three hits and he surrendered two runs.

They were led on offense by Brady Petron, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Zach Cekalla went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Carter Petron went 1-for-4 and Zach Leibold had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Nathan Kolbo earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Leibold earned a walk.

FOLEY 5 ST. CLOUD 76er’s 0 (@ Dick Putz 6/17)

The Foley legion defeated the 76’ers, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave Alex Foss, their starting pitcher, good support, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by Chris Plante, he went 1-for-4 for two big RBI’s and he earned a walk and Carter Teff went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Noah Novak went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and James Presch earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-2, John Chmielewski earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Alex Foss earned a walk.

The 76ers starting pitcher, Joe Dolan threw a complete game, he threw a complete game. He gave up seven hits, issued eleven walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Joe Dolan, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Andrew Schmidt and Noah Westphal both went 1-for-3 and Brady Kennnig earned a walk.