Lee A. Zindler, 74, St. Cloud

Lee was born August 11, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to Norman and Rose M. (Krueger) Zindler. He served in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam War, from 1965 to 1967. On October 18, 1969 Lee married Barbara “Barb” D. Wenz in St. Cloud, MN. Lee owned and operated Lee’s Sport Shop in St. Cloud with his wife Barb for 27 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and St. Cloud VFW Post #428. Lee loved hunting and fishing and time spent with his grandchildren.