LEAF Holding Adopt-A-Classroom Project

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Local Education & Activities Foundation known as LEAF is once again holding an Adopt-A-Classroom project.

The goal is to connect people and businesses in the community with a classroom for needed supplies that the district can't afford to provide.

LEAF says teachers often spend their own money to provide basic supplies like markers, notebooks and even clean clothes for elementary students. Many also buy specialized items like sheet music science kits and more.

LEAF is asking for tax-deductible $250 donations to Adopt-A-Classroom and 100% of the money will go directly to those classrooms that apply for help.

LEAF is asking for donations by the end of September.

