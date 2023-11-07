Annual Prayer Breakfast at River’s Edge Convention Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 44th annual Central Minnesota Leaders Prayer Breakfast is coming up. The event is organized by the Christian Businessmen's Connection.

Spokesman Bill Corcoran says they invited this year's speaker Peter Heck to come after he spoke at Brainerd at their event last year.

He's a public school teacher so he's not just a guy that hides in what we call the 'Holy huddle' of church circles. He's out there in the real world and he's got a lot of passion for the culture around us.

Corcoran says the Prayer Breakfast is an opportunity to come together and pray for our community.

Sixty tables have been reserved for the breakfast so far. Individual tickets are $20 each.

It is back this year at the River's Edge Convention Center. Last year they had about 600 people attend.

The events this year include a pre-event workshop on Wednesday, November 15th with Chick-Fil-A VP Mark Miller. The breakfast is Thursday, November 16th at 6:30 a.m. with also an evening program that night at 6:00 p.m.

