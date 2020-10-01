Lawyer: Unruly Crowd Warrant Venue Change in Floyd Case
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd says defendants and lawyers were harassed and threatened by protesters after a September hearing, and that the trial should be moved to another city.
Tom Plunkett is the lawyer for J. Kueng. He says holding a trial in Hennepin County wouldn't be safe.
Attorneys for all four men say pretrial publicity has made it impossible for them to receive a fair trial in Hennepin County, and have asked for the trial to be moved.
Judge Peter Cahill hasn't ruled on that request.
Trial is set for March 8.
