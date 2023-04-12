Laura M. Stempson, 77, St. Cloud

July 9, 1945 - April 9, 2023

Laura Mae Stempson (Laura Mae Byington-Charging Eagle) Sister Girl, age 77, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home in St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of Laura’s life will be held later this summer. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Laura was born July 9, 1945 in Fort Yates, ND to Charles Warren Byington and Josephine Charging Eagle. She graduated from Willmar Community College with an Associate Arts Degree with Distinction in 1987. In 1990 Laura graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts degree and then attended Mankato State University. She was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in 1987 for outstanding service to her communities and to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council. Laura was an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Laura was described as a “spitfire and full of life”. She enjoyed dancing on the powwow circuit throughout the Midwest and teaching her children and grandchildren the traditional ways of the Sioux. Laura also enjoyed making traditional regalia, star quilts and beading. Reading and traveling were also hobbies she enjoyed.

Survivors include her daughters, Bertlynn McMains of Belle Fourche, SD; Geralynn (Tony Staton) Ryckman of Sauk Rapids, MN; Marlee Nebben of Forman, ND; Crystal Stempson of California; sons, Eugene (Larinda) Ryckman of Spearfish, SD; and Michael (Susan) Stempson of Waite Park, MN; 11 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son James Ryckman, infant son Michael Byington, siblings Richard Byington, Steven Byington, Leonard Byington, Francis Byington and Lillian Galloway, and her cat Princess.