Larry Kowalzek, 74, Harding

April 13, 1946 - January 14, 2021

Larry Kowalzek, 74, of Harding, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital. A visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz on Tuesday, January 19 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 20, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding with Fr. Jose Chettoor officiating. Interment will be in the Saint Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery. A parish prayer will be said at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Larry was born on April 13, 1946 to Felix and Erma (Voelker) Kowalzek in Platte Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. He attended Country school in Platte Township. Larry was united in marriage to Iris Poser on August 7, 1967 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Harding. He had various jobs throughout his life. His heart was in farming. He farmed the family farm with his father and purchased the farm in 1976. He loved baseball. He played for various teams and managed the Harding team for many years. His last team he was involved with, was his brother Barney's team, "Barney's Bulldogs". His biggest pleasure was his dogs. He had many and loved hunting racoons, coyotes and deer. He loved playing 500 and cribbage, especially when he could win. He had the grandchildren and great grandchildren playing too. Larry enjoyed working in his wood shop. He made lots of doll beds, rockers, shelves and built a shack for the forty. He was a big teaser and played tricks on the little ones. The family can now enjoy his memory and all the laughs for years to come.

He is survived by his wife, Iris Kowalzek of Harding; daughters, Renee ( Bob Waytashek) Kowalzek of Harding; Jacqueline Kowalzek of Pierz; brothers, David (Nancy) Kowalzek of Fort Ripley, Gary (Brenda) Kowalzek of Coon Rapids; sister, Lois (John Stanley) Hoheisel of Hillman; sisters-in-law, Erna Kowalzek of Pierz and Sylvia Kowalzek of Pierz; grandchildren, Nicole Waytashek of Royalton, Bradley (Trisha) Waytashek of Fort Ripley, Larry (Nicole) Schmidtbauer of Wisconsin, Brittnie (Tony Novotny) Schmidtbauer of Upsala, Jeremiah Schmidtbauer of Fort Ripley; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Dylin, Carver, Coen, Noah, Scarlet and Godrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Irma Kowalzek, brothers, Alwin, Roger, Jerome and Barney Kowalzek; sister, Irene Schwartz and an infant great grandson, Laniel Schmidtbauer.

Honorary Casket Bearers: Steve Waytashek, Harley Moser, Jim Zapzalka, Kelly Rudolph, Bob Boser and Galen Filsmyer

Casket Bearers: Ronny Block, Sean Kowalzek, Larry Schmidtbauer, Bradley Waytashek, Kenny Kowalzek and Dennis Hoheisel.