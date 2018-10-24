Larry Anthony Stip, 51, St. Cloud

March 29, 1967 - October 24, 2018

Larry Anthony Stip, age 51, St. Cloud, MN died Wednesday, October 24, 2018 in St. Cloud, MN.

A memorial gathering celebrating Larry’s life will be held Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Larry was born March 29, 1967 in St. Cloud, MN to Robert L. and Carol E. (Lehmeier) Stip. He loved biking, being outdoors and never missed a chance to watch drag racing. Larry was a kind, caring and loving person with an infectious smile. He was someone that would lend a hand whenever it was needed. Larry was always up for an adventure and will be missed by many.

Survivors include his daughter Kasandra Kostreba of St. Cloud, MN; mother Carol Stip of St. Cloud, MN; sisters Dianne (Mark) Lindblom of St. Cloud, MN; Judy (Peter) Maus of St. Cloud, MN, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister Sandra Stip and brother Ronald Stip.

Memorials are preferred.