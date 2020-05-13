UPDATE: Large Gas Leak in Waite Park Capped Off

WAITE PARK -- A large gas leak in Waite Park has been capped and it is now safe to return to the area of 2nd Street North and 1st Avenue North.

Police and fire crews were called to the area just before 11:00 a.m. after a large gas line was struck.

The emergency responders immediately evacuated the area and blocked off the street to traffic.

You can return to the area but be advised to drive slowly because of construction crews working in the area.