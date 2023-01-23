Laptop Stolen in St. Cloud; Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a garage where a birth certificate and a vehicle title were taken from a vehicle in that garage.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2000 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates the vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Minnesota license plate HSF 405. The vehicle is described as a two tone green body with a tan bumper with loud exhaust pipes.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 3500 block of 21st Avenue South outside an apartment complex where the complaint indicates there was tampering with a vehicle and access was gained into a garage where cash was stolen.

On the 1200 block of 11th Avenue North St. Cloud Police are reporting that a robbery occurred. Mages says the victim was walking in an alley using a HP Pro Laptop computer. The victim reports two black males shoved him against a garage and took the laptop. Mages says the first suspect is described as 6'1 wearing a black hoodie pullover, blue jeans, red shoes and a black medical face mask. Mages says the 2nd suspect is about 5'10 wearing a black hoodie pullover, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black medical face mask. This robbery happened at around 4 p.m. on January 18th.

The Benton Sherriff's department are reporting theft from an auto repair shop on Highway 23 just east of St. Cloud. Mages says a vehicle that was parked there on December 30th was stolen. The vehicle is a 2008 maroon Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plate GAA 149.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.