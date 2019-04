July 17, 1959 - April 12, 2019

Lap T. Nguyen, age 59, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.