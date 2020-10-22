Landlord Accused of Attacking Renter With Metal Pipe

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with attacking his renter with a metal pipe early Wednesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Wyatt Labeau is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from the attack.

According to the criminal complaint, a man called 911 around 2:15 a.m. to report his landlord had beaten him with a metal pipe.

Officers met with the victim at a neighbor's home in the 300 block of 16th Avenue North to find the victim bleeding from the top and side of his head and from his arm. The victim said he rents the basement of Labeau's home and was talking with him when he mentioned Labeau's dad. The victim said that's when Labeau grabbed the pipe and began attacking him.

Officers went to make contact with Labeau at the home and heard loud music and saw lights being turned on and off, but he wouldn't answer the door.

Police eventually forced entry and found Labeau with a metal pipe near him. Records show both the pipe and Labeau's clothes had blood on them.

Labeau is being held in the Stearns County Jail until he can appear in court.