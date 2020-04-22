Landfill Searched in Connection with Dismemberment Slaying
HAWLEY (AP) -- Law enforcement officers are searching a landfill in western Minnesota in connection with a dismemberment slaying.
Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.
According to a criminal complaint, Broad killed 19-year-old Dystynee Avery, cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment.
Broad told police he killed and dismembered Avery in self-defense. Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson says local and state officers are searching for evidence at the landfill near Hawley. But, the authorities were not more specific.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app