UNDATED (WJON News) -- A man is safe after the side-by-side he was driving went into a lake on Sunday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call around 11:00 a.m.about a truck with its front end through the ice at Tolena point on Lake Le Homme Dieu, just north of Alexandria.

Once at the lake, deputies spoke with a man who told them he was driving his side-by-side through the channel when he broke through the ice. The man stated he was able to get out of the side-by-side and contact a friend who helped him tow the UTV out. The Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt, and the vehicle has been removed from the lake.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to always use caution when on the ice, as it is still unsafe in many areas, and you should always let someone know where you are going.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures