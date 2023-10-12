Lacy Gwen Lucking, 65, Little Falls

March 31, 1958 - October 10, 2023

Lacy Gwen Lucking, 65, of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, October 10, at The Little Falls Care Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Lacy Gwen Lucking was born on March 31st, 1958, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital to Richard and Winnie (Konen) Lucking. She graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1976. She continued her schooling and earned several certifications and degrees.

Lacy enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting, scary movies, spending time with her family, and hanging out with her bingo buddies.

Left to cherish her memories are her sister, Mary (Guy) Waddell; brothers, Kurt (Joelle) Lucking, Mike (Colleen) Lucking and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Winnie Lucking; grandparents, Al and Katie Konen and Alphonse and Edna Lucking.