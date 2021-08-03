L. Jack First, 81, St. Cloud

April 3, 1940 – August 1, 2021

L. Jack First, age 81 from St. Cloud, MN passed away surrounded by family on August 1, 2021.

Celebrate Jack’s life with a visitation on Thursday, August 5 from 4pm-7pm at Benson Funeral Home, 1111 25th Ave. S, St. Cloud and on Friday, August 6 from 10am-11am at Atonement Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 11am at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1144 29th Ave. N, St. Cloud.

Jack was born April 3, 1940, in Farmington, MN to Ann and John First. Jack grew up attending school in Millersburg and Northfield, MN. After moving to Minneapolis, he attended Jefferson Junior High and graduated from Vocational High School and Technical Institute where he enjoyed hot rod cars, theater, bowling and the fun of being a teenager in the 50’s. Following high school, Jack proudly served as a Medic in the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge in 1962 he went on to attend Augsburg College where he met Anne Vesterso. Anne was curious about this “old” guy in her class and on July 26, 1964, Jack married Anne in Bisbee, ND. Jack spent over 30 years with the State of Minnesota Health Department retiring as a District Representative in 2003.

Family and friends remember Jack as a kind and thoughtful man who became a friend as soon as you met him. Jack loved to travel and was a master in mapping amazing routes with very entertaining stops along the way. Family trips were the norm and as the kids grew up, he and Anne continued their cross country and international adventures.

Jack loved to read. His expansive library always provided the perfect selection for relaxing at the cabin on Big Birch Lake where a lifetime of memories were made with friends and family. Most important in Jack’s life were events involving his children and grandchildren. Jack rarely missed a game and spent countless hours at the rink, in a gym or near the slopes.

Jack is survived by Anne, his spouse of 57 years. Children Peter (Nicole) First, Joellyn First and Matthew (Andrea) First. Grandchildren Jonathan (Shelby), Kendall and Jackson. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Johnny First.

Memorials preferred to CentraCare Cardiology and Vascular Center, Luther Crest Bible Camp or Pathways 4 Youth.

Special thanks to the team at St. Cloud Hospital for their compassion for our family during this difficult time.