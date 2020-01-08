Kyle Rudolph’s Game Winning Gloves For Charity Just Sold on Ebay

Mr. Rudolph isn't happy, and if I were him I wouldn't be either.

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime last Sunday to beat the Saints on Wild Card Weekend. It was a huge moment, and afterwards a member of the media asked Kyle if he would be interested in donating his gloves to raise money for charity.

In a tweet Kyle said:

It’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later..

The gloves ended up selling for $375.50. There was a reply to Kyle's Twitter post by someone named Jason King who appears to be a huge Vikings fan based on his feed.

King claims to be the one that bought the gloves, and offered to make a donation to the charity of Kyle's choice. Kyle saw his tweet and replied:

Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this! @UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it and I will make sure to get you my pair from this weekends game!

So an unfortunate mishap lead to an all OK outcome. The guy that bought them did the right thing and came forward, so now M Health Fairview UMN Masonic Children’s Hospital is getting an item to raise money for the kids, and Jason King gets gloves sent to him personally by Mr. Rudolph after this weekend's game. All is right in the world once again, but I sure hope karma comes for the person who played Kyle like that. Kyle Rudolph is a Minnesota treasure and should be protected at all cost.