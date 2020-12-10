Souhan; Twins and Saints Relationship Wasn’t Always Good [PODCAST]

The St. Paul Saints have been announced as the new Triple-A Affiliate for the Minnesota Twins. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Saints owner Mike Veeck has had stormy relationships with the Twins and media over the years in part due to promotional positions that the Saints took against the Twins. Jim says the convenience of the Saints being close geographically is a great benefit for the Twins while the increased revenue and popularity for the Saints will benefit them.

Jim expects the National League to adopt the designated hitter which will increase the opportunities for free agents like Nelson Cruz. Jim expects Cruz to ask for more money than he received in his last contract with the Twins. If Cruz decides to sign elsewhere another option would be free agent outfielder Michael Brantley.

The Gopher women's basketball team lost 81-68 in the Big Ten opener to Michigan State Wednesday night. Jim says the Gophers will get better while they learn to play together but they could be limited by their current talent. The Gopher men's basketball team will host Kansas City at 7pm tonight, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jim says the Gophers will play tonight's game without power forward Brandon Johnson due to an ankle injury. He says freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. could be taking some minutes from struggling guard Gabe Kalscheur.

The Vikings will play a critical game Sunday at Tampa Bay against the Bucs at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Jim says the Bucs have a good defense that is especially good against the run. He says because of this a lot will fall on quarterback Kirk Cousins.