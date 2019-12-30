Souhan; Saints a Tough Match for the Vikings [PODCAST]

The Vikings will play the Saints in New Orleans Sunday at 12:05pm, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks this game will be a challenge for Minnesota.

The AFC games will be played Saturday with the NFC games to be played Sunday. Jim thinks the NFL feels the NFC games may draw more interest for fans.

The Wild lost 3-1 to the New York Islanders Sunday. Jim thinks the Wild have been unpredictable this season.