Klobuchar to Complete Tour of All 99 Iowa Counties

DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) -- Democrat Amy Klobuchar says she will become the first major 2020 candidate to have visited all 99 Iowa counties after stops scheduled for Friday in the leadoff caucus state.

The Minnesota senator argues she is the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump in 2020 because she has a history of winning across her home state, including in Republican areas, by going to places where Democrats don't typically campaign.

Klobuchar wrapped up a four-day bus tour Monday that made stops in 27 counties. She will return Friday to complete the statewide tour with stops in three northwest Iowa counties.