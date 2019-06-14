Klobuchar Supports Trump Impeachment Process ‘Beginning Now’

NEW YORK (AP) -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she would support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump ``beginning now.''

The Minnesota senator's comment to CNN Friday followed Trump's statement this week that he'd take information from a foreign power that offered dirt on an opponent.

Klobuchar says ``it's illegal'' to take something of value from a foreign country to use in a campaign. She says Trump is ``sending out signals'' like he did in 2016, when he publicly urged Russia to find and publish Hillary Clinton's emails.

Trump told Fox News on Friday that ``of course'' he'd go to the FBI or attorney general if offered dirt on an opponent.

Klobuchar says if the House prefers to conduct investigations before starting impeachment proceedings ``they should be given the time to do that.''