Kleis; St. Cloud Pushing Ahead With RFQ for City Hall [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says the city is taking proposals for their "Request For Qualification" for the current city hall property. Kleis says the city will have a say the type of business can move into the current city hall location when city hall moves to the old Tech High School location. Kleis says they'll take those that qualify in the RFQ and those could then answer a Request for Proposal to purchase the property from the city with the intent to develop the property for commercial use. Listen below.

Kleis says City Hall is still vital for citizens of St. Cloud and will return to in-person meetings following the pandemic. Kleis says it's important for the public to have access to meetings in-person at council chambers when they can safely do that. He says the new city hall with have a entrance on what is currently the west end of the old Tech High School in the location where buses used to line up. Kleis says they plan to leave the auditorium, at the old Tech, alone and find a use for it.

Mayor Dave Kleis appears on WJON every other Friday from 8:10-8:50 for radio town hall meetings. His next appearance will be Friday February 19th.

