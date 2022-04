ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire Sunday.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished. The fire causes roughly $35,000 in damage.

No one was hurt but four people were displaced and are being assisted by relatives.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was accidental.