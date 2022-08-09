Kimball Residents Vote Yes, No on Two Ballot Referendum

KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum.

Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.

That question passed with 473 votes yes and 431 no votes.

Question two was seeking an additional $2.3-million for site improvements, including replacing and expanding the parking lots and building a playground for the younger students.

That question failed with 475 no votes and 434 yes votes.