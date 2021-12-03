Kimball High School Alerted Following Domestic Disturbance Nearby

KIMBALL -- Wright County authorities have arrested a Maple Lake man after a domestic disturbance that also forced a soft lockdown of Kimball High School Friday.

Deputies were called to the area of Highway 55 and Nevens Avenue Northwest in Southside Township at approximately 11:30 a.m. The caller told authorities that 43-year-old Joseph Anderson had left the scene and had threatened to go to Kimball High School.

Authorities were told Anderson was suicidal and possibly armed.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office worked with Kimball school administrators to secure the school until Anderson was located.

Officers found Anderson near County Road 3 and Highway 55 at approximately 12:50 p.m. He was arrested without incident and was booked into the Wright County Jail on suspicion of domestic assault.

The school was notified and the soft lockdown was lifted.

