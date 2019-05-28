Kenton R. Frohrip, 84, Sartell, formerly of St. Cloud

July 2, 1934 – May 24, 2019

Kenton Ronald Frohrip, age 84, Sartell, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites, Sartell, MN.

Memorial services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Full obituary to follow.