Kenneth Kroll, 60, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

March 23, 1963 - July 1, 2023

Kenneth Charles Kroll of Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico, passed away on July 1st, 2023 with his family by his side after a hard fought battle with esophageal cancer. He was 60 years young. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN with Father Laurn Virnig officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A time of gathering for family and friends will be from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN.

Born and raised in Minnesota, he was the first child and only son of Robert and Darlene Kroll. Rambunctious from an early age, Kenny had a way of sailing through challenges with a wry joke and subtle charisma. He brought brightness, laughter, and a good amount of grief to his sisters, Kim, Kari, and Kelly.

After graduating from Apollo High School in Saint Cloud, he made his first of many cross country moves to Arizona to attend school. Starting in Mesa and finishing in Flagstaff, he was a proud graduate of Northern Arizona University.

Ken was a wanderer who was never lost. He embraced change and chaos and excelled in new environments. A former resident of Minnesota, North Dakota, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico he took on the world armed with a Shiner Bock and a MN Wild hat. He was always open for a fishing or ski adventure (by way of a casino).

Ken was never defined by what other people thought of him. Though he was not a “career man” he excelled in the hospitality industry where had a knack for making both patrons and coworkers feel important and seen. His last job at the The Blake Hotel in Taos Ski Valley allowed him to be near the mountains he loved with a community he loved. In his later days, his family at Taos Ski Valley took extra special care for Ken, providing such comfort and relief to his Minnesota family.

Wherever he went, Ken created a family. Ken drew in others easily with his good nature, quick wit, and generosity. When Ken was your friend, he was your friend for life. He maintained close connections with so many special people over time and distance; with special care saved for close cousins and nieces and nephews.

We know Ken touched many people and hope you keep sharing your stories and laughter with us and others just as he would have wanted.

Ken is survived by his parents Robert and Darlene Kroll; sisters Kim McClarnon, Kari (Darren) Renfrow, Kelly (Dave) Lyons; Nephews Tucker Renfrow, Tate Renfrow, and Ben Lyons; Nieces Brenna Dedeker, Casey McClarnon, and Ella McClarnon; and his network of families across the country.