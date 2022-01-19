Kenneth “Ken” A. Johnson, 91, St. Cloud

March 25, 1930 – January 17, 2022

attachment-Ken Johnson loading...

Kenneth “Ken” Arthur Johnson, age 91, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be at a later date in July 2022. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangement were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Ken was born March 25, 1930 in Superior, WI to Arthur and Petra (Oas) Johnson. He graduated from East High School, Superior, WI as an honor student in 1949. Ken played trumpet, first chair, and played in his own dance band. He served in the National Guard from 1947 to 1951. Ken later was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant from 1952 to 1954. After returning from the war he went to the University of Minnesota from 1954 to 1956 to obtain his business degree. On June 25, 1955 Ken married his high school sweetheart, Barbara A. Saed, in Superior, WI. He then transferred to St. Cloud State University where he obtained his teaching degree. Ken taught for St. Cloud School District 742 from 1957 to 1986. He was president of the teachers association for a while. Ken enjoyed working part time for Metzroth clothing store and also built 38 homes, 10 of which the family lived in. He also owned several rental properties in the St. Cloud Area. He was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Ken loved to travel and go to a cabin with his family. He was an avid fan of wrestling. One of his favorite things to do was to wheel and deal on cars.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara A. (Saed) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; children, Steven (Sheila) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; Becky Johnson of Monticello, MN; and Betsy Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Jacob (Fei Fei) Johnson, Kent (Jill) Holthaus, Mitch Holthaus, Melissa (Josh) Anderson and Kyle Updike; great grandchildren, Aiden and Abby Holthaus, Liam and Lacey Anderson, Rylee and Rowan Holthaus.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Petra Johnson, sister Beverly Fisher, brother-in-law Barney Fisher, sister-in-law Kathryn (Saed) Paffel, brother-in-law Don Paffel, brother-in-law Theodore Saed Jr., sister-in-law Kathryn (Kaggerud) Saed, brother-in-law Robert Saed, brother-in-law William Saed, sister-in-law Joan (Carlson) Saed and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice for the care and compassion they provided Ken in his final days.