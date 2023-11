November 13, 1944 - November 9, 2023

Kenneth Joseph Koll peacefully passed away November 9th, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 17 at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery 15550-MN #115, Little Falls, MN, 56345.

The Little Falls VFW Post #1112 will be conducting the military honors.

A full notice will follow.