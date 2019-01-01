Kenneth H. “Ken” Twit, 64, St. Joseph

February 3, 1954 - December 30, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Kenneth H. “Ken” Twit, age 64, of St. Joseph. Ken passed away December 30th at the St. Cloud Hospital with family at his side. Pastor Dee Pederson will officiate. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Ken will be remembered for his generosity, wit and love. He dedicated his time to numerous organizations including St. Joseph Fire and Rescue, St. Joseph City Council, Community Theatre, RSVP and Crew 52 to name a few. He shared his knowledge and skills, and taught in a meticulous way. He showed his love by sharing his time and passions with others.

Ken was born February 3, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN to Jerome and Lillian (Theisen) Twit. He fulfilled his desire for helping others through his practice of pharmacy. He began his career as a pharmacist in St. Joseph and ended at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. On June 12, 1998 he married Audrey Staller (Foss). Together they enjoyed many travels, projects and their love of being together.

Ken is survived by his wife Audrey, his children from his first marriage: Katie (Bill) Larkin, Kelly (Steve) Ring, his children through Audrey: Tom (John) Staller, and Brock (Laura) Staller, five grandchildren: Keaton, Noah, Leela, Olivia and Harper, and sisters: Sandy Haggerty, Jeanne Bonfig, and Kathy Twit.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred.