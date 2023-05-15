Kenneth C. Dix, 72, St. Cloud

June 27, 1950 – May 13, 2023

Kenneth Charles Dix, 72 of St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home.

Private family services will be held at a later date in Dubuque ,IA. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Kenneth was born on June 27, 1950 in Dubuque, IA to George and Iola (Cook) Dix. After graduating High School, in Dubuque, Ken began work at the Telegraph Herald. On July 10, 1971 Ken was united in marriage to Elaine Becker at the Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, IA. The couple made their home in Dubuque, IA until 1982 when the family moved to St Cloud, MN where Ken worked at the St Cloud Times. He also worked at Bankers Systems and Quebecor before taking early retirement at age 56.

Ken served as Scoutmaster for Troop 107 and volunteered as a coach and referee for the Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association. He also volunteered at St Cloud Hospital and the Angushire Golf Course in Waite Park. Ken loved working in the yard, visiting with friends and neighbors, baking, and cooking and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, of over 50 years, Elaine, of St. Cloud, MN; children, Aaron Dix of Foley, MN, and Charlotte (Adam) Rinehart of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren, Chase, Seth, Ari and Emi; two great grandchildren, Brinley and Mason; brothers Roger (Carol) Dix of Dubuque, IA, and Don (Cindy) Dix of Rotonda West, FL; sisters, Marlene Bastian of Dubuque, IA, Fay (Gene) Hansen of Dubuque, IA, Mary Koeller of Racine, WI, Cindy (Jeff) Hanson of Dubuque, IA, and sister-in-law, Sharon Dix of Dubuque, IA and brother-in-law, Jim Connelly of Dubuque, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and Tom; sister, Joan; brother-in-laws, Carson Koeller and Thomas Bastian; nephew, Dennis Hansen; and niece, Kristi Dix, and great nephew, Griffin Lamb and great niece, Leah Brosius.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at St Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Ken in his final days, especially, Lori and Kellie Jo.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.