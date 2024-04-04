Kendall Named 2024 Athena Award Recipient

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund has announced this year's recipient of the Athena Award.

This year's honoree is Janelle Kendall. By day she's mentoring the next generation of legal professionals and by night she's rocking out on her guitar to some of your favorite classic hits.

Kendall has been the Stearns County Attorney since 2003 and is the first woman to hold the position in the county.

Retired President of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Patti Gartland nominated Kendall.

The Athena Award is a lifetime achievement award recognizing exceptional women leaders who inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives. The Women's Fund says Kendall was chosen for the Athena Award because of her dedication to social justice, professional empowerment of women, and being an advocate for girls in the St. Cloud community.

Kendall will be honored on June 10th a the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live! at the College of St. Benedict. Get Tickets:

