Ken “KC” Reinhart, 69, Little Falls

November 11, 1953 - August 26, 2023

attachment-Ken Reinhart loading...

Kenneth "KC" Reinhart 69-year-old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, August 26 surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 2 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 1 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 2 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.