Kelly’s Delicious Sautéed Pepper & Onion Chicken Dish

Looking for a simple, delicious, easy to make meal for tonight? If you like chicken, I've got an easy dish for you to try.

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

4 Chicken breast, thawed

Chopped green peppers

Chopped yellow onion

Olive Oil

Smude Italian Flavored Sunflower seed oil

Salt

Pepper

Lawry's Seasoning Salt

LETS GET COOKIN'

Sometimes I try to purge everything that I've got in my freezer. Yesterday, I found that I had some frozen chicken breasts, frozen green peppers from my family's garden this summer, and I've always got a few yellow onions in my pantry. A few seasonings and a little olive oil, and we're in business.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

EASY TO MAKE

Thaw frozen chicken breast and rinse. Place in a pan or dish. Sprinkle with your favorite seasonings. I sprinkled a little salt, pepper, and Lawry's Seasoning Salt on both sides of my chicken. I let this sit for a few minutes while I prepared my sautéed peppers and onions.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

FLAVOR IT UP

I added just a few teaspoons of olive oil to a non stick pan just for the flavor, and I had some tasty Italian seasoned sunflower oil from Smude's that I added as well. Yum!!!

Once the oil was hot, I just dumped in my chopped frozen peppers. While they were heating up, I chopped up a couple yellow onions and added them to the mix. I stirred them up a bit occasionally, and covered.

Once the onions started to caramelize, I took the sautéed onions and peppers and placed them on a plate.

Leaving the frying pan with the oil in it, I added the chicken breast and browned on each side for about 2 minutes. I then added the caramelized onions and peppers back to the pan, on top of the chicken, and turned the burner to low. Cover and let cook for another15 minutes, or until center of chicken is white.

For under 30 minutes and easy prep time, you can have this delicious meal.