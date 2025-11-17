July 10, 1983 – November 14, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Kelly Marie Mismash, age 42, of Waite Park, passed away unexpectedly, after experiencing a medical emergency, at her home in Waite Park, MN.

A Visitation celebrating Kelly’s life will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Private family services will be held.

Kelly was born to Thomas and Karen (Thomson) Mismash on July 10, 1983, in Aurora, MN. The family eventually moved to Princeton where she Graduated High School. Kelly worked as a waitress, bartender and cook at various restaurants, but primarily at the Ace Bar and Grill. While she loved the work; her outstanding memory, kind heart, and work ethic helped her to thrive there. In addition to working at the Ace Bar and Grill, Kelly attended St. Cloud State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in operations management. For the last 10 years she has worked in sales and merchandising at Sysco Foods. Kelly loved being outdoors, spending time at her cabin in Staples, floating down the Cr/ow Wing River, going on tropical vacations, and Hoyt Lakes camping trips. She also enjoyed golfing and supporting the MN Vikings. Kelly will be remembered for her kind heart, passion for food, and skill in the kitchen, making many wonderful meals for family and friends.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her fiancé, Kevin Welle of Waite Park; mother, Karen Mismash, of New Prague; father, Thomas Mismash of Motley, brothers, Scott (Sara) Mismash of Arden Hills, and Brian (Kate) Mismash of Edina; several nieces and nephews; Father-in-law and mother-in-law to be, David and Kathleen Welle of Freeport; 6 future brothers-in-law; and four legged best friend, Bella.

Preceded in death by Christopher “Kissy” Welle.