June 11, 1956 - October 13, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Keith John Nelson, a child of God, is safe in the arms of Jesus. Keith died doing what he loved the most, spending time with one of his kids. Born on June 11, 1956, he died on October 13, 2025 while biking the beautiful Cuyuna trails. He grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota, graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974 and completed an aircraft mechanics course at a vocational/technical school. He was a certified aircraft mechanic. Not able to find employment as an aircraft mechanic, Keith continued his education at Stout University. He spent the summer of 1979 working at Camp Shamineau. He became close friends with Rebecca, sharing core ideas about God, religion and life. Their friendship became a romance and they were married in 1984. Keith was so proud of his three sons, Samuel, Jonathan and Matthew. He loved biking, cross country and alpine skiing, and walking Sage and Enzo twice a day through his 50 acres of woods. Keith had a very mechanical mind and could fix anything (except apparently the refrigerator ice maker). He was looking forward to another year serving on the National Ski Patrol at Andes Tower Hills. He was helpful and generous and strived to “do justice, show mercy, and walk humbly with God” every day of his life. Missing him so much are his best friend and wife, Rebecca, his three sons, Samuel (Melanie), Jonathan (Shantel) and Matthew (Nina), and his favorite seven year old in the whole wide world, Maya. He was good friends with his brothers Jeff and Miles and their wives, Debbie and Lynn, his sister in-law Charlotte (Steven), brothers-in-law Timothy (Karen) and Thomas (Kathryn), and his nine nephews and two nieces. Passing on before Keith were his mom and dad, Barbara and John, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harriet and Irvin, his close friend/cousin Suzanne Wimmer, as well as many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to First Lutheran Church in Little or a cause that is important to you.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held on Saturday, November 1 at 1:00 P.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 1 at the church.