Keith A. Haugen, 67, Sauk Rapids

May 10, 1955 – June 17, 2022

Keith A. Haugen passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Keith's life will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN from 4 to 7 PM. Entombment of his urn will be in the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, Duluth, MN.

Keith Arthur Haugen was born to Alfred and AnnaLou (Weyhrauch) Haugen on May 10, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN. After High School he served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Duluth. He worked as a welder for Xcel Energy at the Sherco Power Plant. Keith was a kind, simple, humble man who loved to laugh and to make others laugh, and never wanted to burden others in any way. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time outdoors, watching Jeopardy, and trips to Duluth or a casino. You always knew where you stood with Keith. The greatest joy in Keith’s life came from his family and he loved spending time with all of them, especially his grandchildren.

Keith is survived by his wife, Susan of Sauk Rapids; son’s, Kameron (Kelly) Haugen and Kasey (Theresa) Haugen both of Sartell; grandchildren, Paris, Alyssa, and Nolan Haugen; brothers, Kevin Haugen, Kurt Haugen, Kelly (Pam) Haugen, Kenneth (Diane) Haugen, Kris (Traci) Haugen, Alfred “Scooter” (Teri) Haugen; sisters, Karen (Bob) Groettum, Kim (Tony) DeLuca, Kathy (Paul) Heckman, Kari (John) Best, Kristina “Tina” (Pat) Cavanaugh; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kristi; and nephew, Kelly Joe Olson.