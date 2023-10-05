Kathleen Mary Zyvoloski, 74, Little Falls

July 12, 1949 - October 3, 2023

Kathleen Mary Zyvoloski, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023, at the age of 74 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobeski with Father David Grundman officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral home and Saturday, October 7, 2023 an hour and a half prior to the service at the church.

The burial will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Kathleen Mary (Loxterkamp) Zyvoloski was born on July 12 ,1949, in Melrose MN to Anthony and Louise (Hiltner) Loxterkamp. The oldest of eleven children, she was raised in Swanville, graduating with the Class of '67. She met the love of her life on February 10, 1968, at a dance at the 371 Club. They were married on September 1, 1969, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville and throughout 54 years of marriage they were blessed with four children. While raising her children, Kathy ran an in-home daycare and later worked as a bank teller for 27 years, retiring in 2016.

Kathy loved her family deeply and was always finding ways of bringing them together. She enjoyed camping, girl's weekends and trips, snowmobiling, and time spent at the cabin. She loved decorating for every holiday and especially her favorite, Christmas! She was a very social person and enjoyed being around people. She had the kindest heart and was the best wife and mom.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Denise (Mark) Biermaier and Cheryl (Donny) Josephson of Little Falls; sons, Gregg (Jamie) Zyvoloski of Sartell and Ryan (Nicole) Zyvoloski of St. Michael; grandchildren, Dustin Thesing, Jenna (Tom) Terwey, Taylor and Trenton Axel, Jacob and Bailey Biermaier, Adam, Rachel, Leah, and Mason Josephson, Samantha (Joshua) Wenzel and Kelsi (Ian) Rostis, Jack, Owen, and Sophie Zyvoloski; great-grandchildren, Parker, Briar, Louie, and Lila Wenzel and Colton Barton; sisters, Lois Blais, Debra Sieben, and Michelle Notermann; brothers, John, Marvin, Alan, Gary, and Michael Loxterkamp.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Duane and James Loxterkamp.