Kathleen Jean Lucas Muir, 88, St. Cloud

December 15, 1928 - March 16, 2017

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be officiated by Reverend John Praetorius. Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Kathleen was born on December 15, 1928 to James and Ethel Lucas in Maryville, Missouri. She grew up in Bedford, Iowa. Kathleen was active in choir and playing the saxophone and enjoyed swimming at the Lake of Three Fires near Bedford. Kathleen attended Iowa State University where she was a home economics major. While in college, she met her future husband. Kathleen and Robert Muir were married on June 22, 1952 in Bedford, Iowa. Kathleen and Robert lived in Ames, Iowa until 1974 when they moved to Minnetonka, MN. They lived in Minnetonka until 1982, when they then moved to Nashua, New Hampshire. In 1995, Kathleen and Robert moved to Saint Cloud, MN to be near family.