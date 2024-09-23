Kathleen Hanowski, 88, Little Falls

September 29, 1935 - September 20, 2024

attachment-Kathleen Hanowski loading...

Kathleen Ann (Schlangen) Hanowski, 88, life-long resident of Little Falls passed away peacefully at Highland Senior Living on September 20th, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 26 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM and Thursday from 8:30 - 10:00 AM. All visitation times will be at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Kathy was born September 29th, 1935, in Little Falls, MN to Andrew and Mary (Reitmeier) Schlangen. She attended St. Aloysius Parochial School and was homecoming queen at Little Falls High School where she graduated in 1952. Kathy worked as a dental assistant to Dr. J.E. Weber until 1954 and went on to graduate from Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis as a licensed practical nurse in 1955, the same year she was honored as Miss Winter Wonderland. She worked as a teller at St. Cloud American National Bank in 1958 until her marriage to Peter J. Hanowski on April 11, 1959.

Kathy enjoyed being a full-time homemaker and mother to her five sons, whom she insisted were her five greatest achievements. She was a Cub Scouts den mother, secretary of the Home & School Association of Our Lady of Lourdes, CCD teacher for 18 years, secretary for the Board of Education at OLOL, member of Birthright, the Christian Mothers Healing Light Prayer Group and the Lindy Square Dancers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Peter; and her siblings, Madge (Earl) McGuire, Cress (Don) Cunningham, Arnold (Barbara), Leonard, Marine (Archie) Graham, Josephine (Mel) Flatten, Buddy, and Tom.

Kathy is survived by her sisters Cele (Ken) McGonagle and Sally (Jerry) Lavergne; sisters-in-law Joyce (Leonard), Lynne (Buddy), and Joanne (Tom); sons, Tom Hanowski of Little Falls, MN, Greg (Annette) of Littleton, CO, Scott (Nancy) of Coon Rapids, MN, Tim of Isanti, MN, and Robert (Jill) of Forest Lake, MN; grandchildren; Matthew (Sarah), Jessica (Alex) Beste, Mark, Michael (Hannah), Holly (Jude) Atkinson, Kaylee (Logan) Swendsrud, Amanda, Ellie, Sara and Brooke; great-grandchildren Jayce, Hayden, Ethan and Mason; and close friends, Merle Levig, Karen Bell and Lisa Hanowski.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Kathleen.