Katherine Timm, 95, Little Falls

February 8, 1928 - December 27, 2023

Katherine M. Timm, 95, of Little Falls, Minnesota, peacefully passed away on December 27, 2023, at St. Otto's Care Center. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her.

Born on February 8, 1928, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Katherine was the beloved daughter of Frank and Catherine (Weyandt) Gangl. She spent her early years in St. Paul, attending St. Bernard Catholic School and Washington High School, graduating with the class of 1946. Katherine embarked on her professional career, working at Universal CIT in St. Paul and later at the business office of the University of St. Thomas.

On October 9, 1954, Katherine exchanged vows of eternal love and devotion with her husband, Gerald Timm, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in St. Paul. They resided in St. Paul until 1984 when they made the decision to move to California. Their journey led them to settle down in Oceanside, where they spent many cherished years together. However, in 2003, Katherine relocated to Little Falls to be closer to her extended family.

Katherine was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, where her faith played an integral role in her life. She found joy in sharing her beautiful voice, participating in theatrical plays, and engaging in activities such as dancing and bowling. She radiated a warmth and kindness that endeared her to all those fortunate enough to know her.

After Gerald's passing in 2006, Katherine found solace in the company of her family and friends, who provided tremendous love and support throughout the years. She leaves behind her many nieces, nephews, as well as the loving Rakow family of Sharon and Dave. Additionally, she will be fondly remembered by her extended fun-loving neighbors over the years and family at St. Otto's Care Center, where she resided until her passing.

In accordance with Katherine's wishes, she will be cremated, and her peaceful final resting place will be at Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery in Oceanside, California. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her remarkable life will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate the service, providing solace and comforting words to all.