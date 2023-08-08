Kat L. Patton, 61, St. Cloud

July 24, 1962 - August 2, 2023

On 2 Aug 2023, Kat Patton journeyed peacefully from this realm to the next.

From childhood, she wanted to be an artist and felt her love of color started with her interest in children’s book illustrations. Kat was an active artist in several media. She created, taught, and mentored throughout her career. One of her close friends described her as “always an artist, with the world as her canvas and people her paints. You didn’t meet Kat and go away sad or mad. You met Kat and went away better.”

Kat requested no funeral services, but donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate, in her name.

A celebration of her life is being planned for late October 2023

Peace and long life.