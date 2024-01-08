Kari Larsen, 53, St. Cloud

May 14, 1970 - December 4, 2023

attachment-Kari Larsen loading...

Kari Kriss Larsen, 53 of St. Cloud, MN died December 4th, 2023.

She was born in Brained in 1970 to Glenn Larsen and Donna (Britton) Larsen. Kari attended Little Falls High School and graduated in 1988. Nothing held her back from pursuing different dreams she had and was able to accomplish many things in her lifetime.

Some of her talents and passions included art, drawing/sketching and graphics as well as massage therapy. Kari could learn how to do anything and was very determined in each of the endeavors she took on.

Kari loved to entertain and enjoyed a house full of friends and family. If there was no one there at the time, they were only a phone call away from a good conversation. She loved her friends and family deeply and had a soft spot for her furry friends as they were a member of the family too.

Kari was preceded in death by her father Glenn Larsen, her mother Donna (Britton) Larsen and her brother Kennyan Larsen. She is survived by her significant other Greg Barlow, her daughter Karisa and son-in-law Nathan with their three children, and her sons Devon and Michael.

Her son Devon said it best: "Thank you for every memory and all that you have taught me and done for me. You will be missed and loved forever. Rest in peace."

Her son Michael shared his favorite memory: "My mom was caring, loving, and hardworking. She always made time for when we needed it, showed up to our games or tournaments and cheered us on, or comforted us in a loss. I will never forget her warm hugs and long talks on the phone. I've learned a lot from her and I'll do my best to make her proud."

Kari's memory will live on in the hearts of all that knew her and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW

104 Franklin Ave NE, Saint Cloud, MN 56304

on January 14th at 12pm.

We sincerely thank all of those who have reached out with condolences, to comfort us and to provide support in different ways while we navigate this new territory.